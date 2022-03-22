Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 March

Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in a day

Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in a day

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Republic of Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health reports.

60 tests were conducted on March 21.

9 infected patients receive treatment in hospitals.

1 death case has been registered, bringing the death toll to 42.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]