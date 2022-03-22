Armenian President, Chinese Ambassador discuss opportunities of expanding mutual partnership

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong, the Presidential Office said.

The Chinese Ambassador congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming office and wished a joint productive work for the benefit of the strengthening and deepening of the Armenian-Chinese relations.

The agenda of the bilateral relations, the prospective cooperation directions and the opportunities of expanding the mutual partnership in different areas were touched upon during the meeting.