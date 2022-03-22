Armen Grigoryan, Niels Annen discuss Armenia-Germany economic cooperation development prospects

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met in Berlin with Niels Annen, Parliamentary State Secretary to the German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Security Council of Armenia said in a press release.

The sides discussed the further development prospects of the Armenia-Germany economic and technical partnership.

Both sides emphasized the importance of constant development of Armenia’s democratic institutions. They agreed to continue the contacts on matters of bilateral and multilateral interest.