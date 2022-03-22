Armenian President, EU Ambassador discuss regional security

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the Presidential Office said.

The EU Ambassador congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on assuming office and wished success.

The sides exchanged views about the expansion of the relations and the deepening of the mutual partnership between Armenia and the European Union.

Regional security-related issues were also discussed.