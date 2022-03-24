France interested in Armenia’s experience of engaging women into IT industry

YEREVAN, MRCH 24, ARMENPRESS. The recent working visit of Armenia’s Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan to the United States was full of meetings. He participated in the 66th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women. The agenda covered issues relating to women’s engagement in different areas, raising their role, protecting their rights, etc.

Presenting details to ARMENPRESS from his visit, the Minister touched upon his meeting with the French Minister Delegate for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities Elisabeth Moreno. Mr. Mkrtchyan said France is interested in Armenia’s experience of engagement of women into IT industry.

“Armenia has quite a good experience in terms of female engagement to the IT field, which was interesting for France. They have applied to us requesting support, so that developing and introducing this model will be more effective. For instance, France is interested in the activities on raising the interests among school-age girls towards information technologies. As you know, we have engineering laboratories in schools. Armath engineering laboratories are among the best ones. The TUMO project is quite a successful initiative”, the minister said.

At the meeting with the French minister, Narek Mkrtchyan agreed to expand the cooperation framework. It will soon be in a form of a memorandum. Narek Mkrtchyan also invited Elisabeth Moreno to Armenia, which was accepted, and now the dates are being clarified.

Narek Mkrtchyan also met in USA with the UN Women’s Deputy Executive Director Åsa Regnér, discussing the implementation of joint programs and the possibility of opening a UN Women Office in Armenia.

For expanding the partnership framework, the Armenian Minister also met with Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Ensieh Khazali. “The importance of public perception of a family as a value was emphasized”, the Armenian Minister said. “An agreement was reached to organize joint scientific events, workshops on these topics. We also agreed to sign a memorandum of cooperation with Iran aimed at deepening the collaboration in these areas”, he added.