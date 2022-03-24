Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Jens Stoltenberg set to extend role as NATO chief for extra year

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is set to extend his term as head of the alliance by another year due to the war in Ukraine, Norwegian broadcaster TV2 reported citing unnamed sources.


Any extension needs to be agreed by all 30 NATO members at a summit in Brussels on Thursday.








