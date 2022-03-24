Zelensky calls for unlimited aid as NATO leaders gather for summit

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged NATO to provide Kyiv with unlimited military aid in a message via video link.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions. In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us," the Ukrainian leader told NATO representatives gathered in Brussels as reported by France24.

US President Joe Biden arrived in Brussels on Thursday to attend a series of NATO, G7, and European Union summits on the war in Ukraine. Biden will later visit Warsaw to meet Polish President Andrzej Duda.