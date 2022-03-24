Armenian FM holds phone talk with Georgian counterpart

YEREVAN, MRCH 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a telephone conversation today with Vice Prime Minister/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides discussed issues relating to the constant development of the Armenian-Georgian relations, the strengthening of political dialogue through mutual visits of top officials.

During the talk the Armenian FM introduced his Georgian counterpart on Azerbaijan’s psychological pressures against the people of Nagorno Karabakh, actions on obstructing the normal operation of vital infrastructure in these cold weather conditions, as a result of which Artsakh is currently facing a humanitarian crisis.

He also presented the position of the Armenian side on starting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan around peace agreement, highlighting the mediating role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship in this context.

The ministers also exchanged ideas about the regional and international security.