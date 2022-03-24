Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-03-22

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.66 drams to 489.81 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 538.20 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 5.14 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 646.40 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 300.48 drams to 30420.73 drams. Silver price down by 0.57 drams to 393.93 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.