Ambassador of China to Armenia expresses gratitude to ARMENPRESS for support of the work of the Embassy

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China Fan Yong expressed his gratitude to ARMENPRESS news agency for supporting the work of the Embassy in Armenia expressing hope of continuation of good cooperation in the future.



ARMENPRESS reports the Ambassador particularly mentioned. “On the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Armenia I want to express my gratitude to ARMENPRESS news agency for the support of the work of the Embassy of People’s Republic of China during these years.”



The Ambassador congratulated Narine Nazaryan on the occasion of being appointed as the Director of the news agency.



“I want to congratulate you on the occasion of being appointed as the first female Director of the agency. I am sure that by your smart leadership the agency will be able to achieve great success.” Fan Yong emphasized.



He emphasized the long history of ARMENPRESS, and expressed the opinion that the agency has a good reputation. Fan Yong expressed hope that the Embassy and ARMENPRESS news agency will continue good cooperation in the future, and jointly promote the deep and lasting friendship of the two countries, and the development of traditional friendship between China and Armenia.