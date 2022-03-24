Russian peacekeepers are at their bases, negotiations continue. Artsakh Information Headquarters

YEREVAN, 24 MARCH, ARMENPERSS. The protection of the line of contact in the direction of Parukh, Khramort settlements of Askeran region, ensuring the security of the civilian population living in those communities is within the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Artsakh Republic, ARMENPRESS reports the information headquarters of Artsakh informs.

It is noted that at the moment the peacekeepers are at their bases, the negotiations are continuing.

"We once again urge the population to remain calm, the situation on all other parts of the line of contact is stable at the moment," the statement said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the line of contact in the direction of the village of Parukh in Artsakh’s Askeran region.The government of Artsakh said representatives of the Artsakh Defense Army and the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh are attempting to prevent through negotiations the further advance of the Azerbaijani troops and return them to their original positions.

As a safety precaution, women and children in the village of Khramort in Askeran region have been evacuated.