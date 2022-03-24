Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Armenian, Russian Defense Ministers discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Russian Defense Ministers, Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu, held e telephone conversation on March 24, the Russian defense ministry said.

The ministers discussed the situation in the region and in the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

 








