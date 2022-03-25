LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.81% to $3623.50, copper price down by 0.85% to $10349.50, lead price down by 2.59% to $2308.50, nickel price up by 14.99% to $37235.00, tin price up by 1.57% to $42726.00, zinc price down by 1.49% to $4039.00, molybdenum price stood at $42615.30, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.