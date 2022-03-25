“This harms the relations between our countries” – MP Arsen Torosyan on controversial tweet by Ukrainian parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Lawmaker Arsen Torosyan says he regrets that Ukrainian colleagues are disoriented in the information war and are generating disinformation, thus harming the relations between Armenia and Ukraine.

Torosyan made the comments regarding a controversial tweet posted by the official Twitter account of the Ukrainian parliament, which was seemingly cheering the Azerbaijani military incursion into Artsakh and spreading disinformation.

The post has since been deleted.

“I regret this, they spread a disinformation from an unknown source, which falsely claimed that the Russian peacekeeping troops were moved to Ukraine [from Artsakh] to participate in the military actions, which is entirely false. And I really regret that our colleagues in Ukraine or those who manage that Twitter account are unable to correctly navigate in this information war, and differentiate lies from truth,” Torosyan, the member of the Armenia-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group told ARMENPRESS.

Torosyan added that he wouldn’t want to believe that the post was made intentionally. “They should nevertheless be more attentive because with this they harm the relations between the two countries, and we wouldn’t want that to happen, and I think neither would they,” Torosyan said.

The Ukrainian parliament’s twitter post came after Azerbaijani military forces infiltrated in the direction of the village of Parukh in Artsakh on March 24. The Azeri attack resulted in 5 Artsakh troops being wounded.