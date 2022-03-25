Ukrainian side says controversial tweet on Nagorno Karabakh was result of “technical error”

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The Ukrainian side assured the Armenian side that the Twitter post made on the official account of the Ukrainian parliament was not an official position and happened as a result of a technical error, MP Hrachya Hakobyan said in a statement.

“Thanks to swift work of parliamentary diplomacy and the foreign ministry the controversial tweet made by the Rada [Ukrainian parliament] was removed. We received assurances that what was written in the tweet was not official position and was a result of a technical error,” Hakobyan, the Head of the Armenia-Ukraine Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Armenian Parliament said.

Before Hakobyan’s comments, MP Arsen Torosyan also weighed in on the matter, expressing regret that Ukrainian colleagues are disoriented in the information war and are generating disinformation, thus harming the relations between Armenia and Ukraine.