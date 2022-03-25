Armenian PM congratulates President of European Council on re-election

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Charles Michel on his re-election as President of the European Council, the PM’s Office said.

The letter reads:

“Your Excellency,

Please, accept my warm congratulations on your re-election as President of the European Council.

The two and a half years of your tenure coincided with a period of unprecedented challenges facing the humanity. During this period the European Union and Armenia have fought against the pandemic with joint efforts, have jointly worked for eliminating the consequences of the war and establishing lasting peace.

Despite all these challenges, we also managed to push forward the agenda of our multilayered cooperation, which was marked by the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the roadmap for its implementation, the signing of a number of agreements between Armenia and the European Union, the approval of guideline programs within the frames of the Eastern Partnership.

On this occasion I warmly remember our meetings, comprehensive discussions and exchange of ideas.

I am confident that we will keep the dynamics of our contacts and mutual cooperation also in coming years for the benefit of the deepening of partnership between Armenia and the European Union and the joint overcoming of the problems facing us all.

By using this chance, I want to reaffirm Armenia’s commitment to the common fundamental values, as well as to wish you new achievements.

Please, Your Excellency, accept the assurances of my highest respect”.