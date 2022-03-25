MP briefs on combat operations after Azerbaijani advance in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The Parukh village in Artsakh’s Askeran region has appeared in the rear of the Azerbaijani military and as a result of this advance the Azerbaijani forces have taken a number of positions, the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Aghajanyan said at a news conference.

“This advance was followed by concrete local military operations in the night and today. We have wounded. The Azerbaijani military deployed drones, particularly Bayraktars. They also hit some positions of the Defense Army. In order for the picture to be clear, this is a very concrete escalation, about which our primary questions are addressed to our Russian colleagues because the area of responsibility where these processes are happening implies that it should’ve been ruled out through the Russian peacekeepers,” Aghajanyan said.