Prosecutor General’s Office files criminal case over actions directed to violating territorial integrity of Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. The Office of the Prosecutor General of Artsakh filed a criminal case by Article 313 of the Criminal Code – actions directed against the territorial integrity, and sent it to the Investigative Committee for conducting preliminary investigation.

In a statement, the Office said that on March 24, at around 16:00, a group of servicemen of the Azerbaijani armed forces illegally entered into Parukh community in Askeran region, an area located in the responsibility zone of the Russian peacekeeping forces, occupied it by using weapons and threatening to use them and captured the hill close to it, thus violating the territorial integrity of the Republic of Artsakh.