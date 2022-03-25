Russian, Azerbaijani defense ministers discuss Nagorno Karabakh situation
YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu had a phone conversation with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov.
The Russian Defense Ministry said in a readout that Shoygu and Hasanov discussed “the ways for stabilizing the situation in Nagorno Karabakh.”
“The sides also exchanged views on the course of the peacekeeping operation and the humanitarian situation in the area of its implementation,” it added.
