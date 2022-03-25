Armenian Finance Minister meets with French Ambassador

YEREVAN, MARCH 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan received today Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot, the ministry said.

Minister Khachatryan thanked for the meeting and briefly presented the economic year of 2021, particularly the main fiscal and macroeconomic indicators.

Ambassador Anne Louyot highlighted the high level of the Armenian-French relations and reaffirmed the readiness of France to work jointly with Armenia, deepen and strengthen the bilateral ties.

The meeting also touched upon the current agenda of the Armenian-French relations.

The sides exchanged ideas also about the regional and international issues.