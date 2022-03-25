Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-03-22

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 490.30 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.87 drams to 540.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.09 drams to 5.23 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.31 drams to 646.71 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 557.72 drams to 30978.45 drams. Silver price up by 5.12 drams to 399.05 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.