President of Artsakh convenes expanded sitting of the Security Council

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. On March 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an expanded sitting of the Security Council.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the recent events in the Republic are forcing a new agenda, as the Azerbaijani side is destabilizing the situation through obvious provocations.

"It could be assumed from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict that the Azerbaijani side would use the opportunity to resort to various provocations in Artsakh. By the gas supply disruption and the incursion into the village of Parukh in the Askeran region, as well as by instigating certain military operations, the Azerbaijani authorities showed that they do not respect the trilateral declaration made in November 2020 and the political commitments made at various levels ever since.

Nevertheless, I would like to urge our people to remain calm, because despite the difficulties and obstacles, we continue to work closely with the Russian peacekeeping force in Artsakh to stabilize the situation," he said.

Defense Minister of Artsakh Kamo Vardanyan made a report on the situation on the line of contact.

A number of issues related to overcoming the existing challenges were discussed.