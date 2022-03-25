UN calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint amid escalation of situation in Nagorno- Karabakh

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to show restraint amid the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the representative of the UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric said during the briefing.

"The Secretary-General is concerned about reports of new hostilities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The Secretary-General urges the parties to refrain from any actions or statements that could aggravate the situation and to resolve all issues, including those of a humanitarian nature, through direct dialogue within the existing platforms," he said.