Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

3 Armenian contract servicemen killed in Artsakh as a result of Baku's use of Bayraktars TB2

3 Armenian contract servicemen killed in Artsakh as a result of Baku's use of Bayraktars TB2

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. Davit Mirzoyan (born in 1978), Ishkhan Ohanyan (born in 1994) and Ararat Tevosyan were killed as a result of the provocations of the adversary on March 25 in the eastern border of Artsakh, in particular, the use of Bayraktar TB-2 attack drones, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh, noting that they share the grief of the loss, express support to the relatives and peers of the killed servicemen.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]