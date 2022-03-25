Gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh must be restored immediately. Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia

YEREVAN, 25 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The gas supply to Nagorno Karabakh must be restored immediately, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Czech Republic to Armenia Bedřich Kopecký told Armenpress, referring to the statement of Peter Stano, Spokesman of the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

"The spokesperson of the High Representative Josep Borrell already gave the declaration in the name of all of us, that the gas supply should be immediately given to Nagorno Karabakh. We support clearly the common position of the European Union", Bedřich Kopecký, the Czech Ambassador to Armenia said, commenting on the humanitarian situation in Artsakh.

The gas pipeline which is passing through the territory that is under Azerbaijani control was blown on March 8. After long negotiations, it was possible to restore it on March 18, but three days later gas supply again stopped as a result of the Azerbaijani intervention.