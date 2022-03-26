Situation “relatively stable” - Artsakh military

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The situation at the line of contact was relatively stable overnight, the Artsakh military said in a statement.

“Overnight March 25-26 and in the morning as of 09:00 the operative-tactical situation at the entire length of the line of contact, including in the eastern borderline, was relatively stable and no significant violations of the ceasefire were recorded. The Azerbaijani side remains in the positions which it took on March 24. Negotiations over their withdrawal to their initial positions are ongoing,” the Artsakh Defense Army said.

It added that 15 Defense Army soldiers who were wounded in the Azerbaijani attack are hospitalized. 12 are in satisfactory condition, 1 is in moderate condition while 2 others are critically severe.

Another three Defense Army soldiers were killed in action on March 25 when Azerbaijan bombarded their positions with Bayraktar strike drones.