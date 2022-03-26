LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 March:

The price of aluminum down by 0.51% to $3605.00, copper price down by 0.80% to $10267.00, lead price up by 1.82% to $2350.50, nickel price down by 4.68% to $35491.00, tin price down by 1.04% to $42283.00, zinc price up by 0.68% to $4066.50, molybdenum price stood at $42615.30, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.