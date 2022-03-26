Armenian Ambassador briefs US State Department’s Dereck Hogan on Azerbaijani provocations

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to United States Lilit Makunts briefed the US State Department’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dereck Hogan on the recent Azerbaijani ceasefire violations.

“On March 25, H.E. Lilit Makunts, Ambassador of Armenia to the USA, met with Dereck Hogan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. Ambassador briefed on the recent Azerbaijani provocative actions, ceasefire violations that continue till today, as well as Azerbaijani deliberate actions aimed at disrupting the normal operation of vital infrastructures of Artsakh,” the Armenian Embassy in the United States said in a statement.