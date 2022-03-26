Azerbaijani military again attempts to advance into Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces again resorted to aggressive actions around 11:00 March 26, using various caliber small arms and attempting to advance in the direction of the Republic of Artsakh’s eastern borderline, the territory in the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, the Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.

“The Defense Army units are taking appropriate countermeasures to neutralize the adversary’s advance. Steps are taken in the direction of finding ways for resolving the situation with the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command,” it added.