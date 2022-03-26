Residents in Stepanakert ask international community to prevent Azerbaijani aggression

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Residents of Stepanakert City gathered in the central plaza – the Revival Square – of the capital of Artsakh in a peaceful rally to address the international community to help ensure their safety.

The people of Artsakh called on the international community and international organizations to prevent a new genocide by Azerbaijan and the exodus of Armenians from Artsakh, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported from Stepanakert.

The residents of Artsakh also called on the international community to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh for their salvation and safety.

The rally was organized by the Women of Artsakh for the Future of Artsakh initiative.