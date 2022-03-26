In letter to OSCE PA colleagues, foreign relations committee chairman highlights importance to suppress Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Aghajanyan sent a letter to OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Margareta Cederfelt and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on South Caucasus Kari Henriksen over the latest Azerbaijani military actions against Artsakh and the humanitarian crisis which resulted after it cut off gas supply to Artsakh.

Aghajanyan noted in the letter that despite Azerbaijan claiming in the international arena that it wants to establish peace in South Caucasus, in reality Azerbaijan continues the psychological, humanitarian and military terror against the people of Nagorno Karabakh, with an aim to achieve a complete exodus of Armenians from Artsakh.

“I underscored the importance of the international community’s swift reaction to the situation and immediate suppression of Azerbaijan, and I reiterated Armenia’s readiness to re-launch the process of peaceful, negotiated and final resolution within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship,” Aghajanyan said in a statement on social media.

On March 24-25 the Azerbaijani troops attacked Artsakh military positions and invaded the Parukh village.

Azeri drone strikes killed 3 Artsakh troops and wounded 15 others.