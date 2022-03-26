Russian Defense Ministry accuses Azerbaijan in violating Nagorno Karabakh ceasefire, urges to pull back troops

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Ministry of Defense accused Azerbaijan in violating the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement on March 24-25.

In a statement released on March 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that on March 24 and 25 the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the terms of the 2020 November 9 Statement of the leaders of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan, entered the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh and installed an observation post. “4 strikes were carried out on the armed formations of Nagorno Karabakh with Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in the section of Parukh village,” the Russian military added.

The Russian Ministry of Defense further said that the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command is taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their initial positions. “The Azerbaijani side was urged to pull back its troops,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

On March 24-25 the Azerbaijani troops attacked Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) military positions and invaded the Parukh village.

Azeri drone strikes killed 3 Artsakh troops and wounded 15 others.