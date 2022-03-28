COVID-19: No deaths in last 24 hours in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,468, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

No one died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the death toll remains at 8610.

29 people recovered (total recoveries: 409,819).

2397 tests were administered (total tests: 2,968,785).

The number of active cases stood at 2364 as of March 28.