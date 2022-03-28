Germany considering new missile defense system

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday that Germany is considering setting up a missile shield for the whole of Germany, Deutsche Welle reports.

The missile defense system will be based on the Israeli model.

"[A missile shield] is certainly among the things we are discussing, for good reason," DW quoted Scholz as saying in an interview to broadcaster ARD.

"We must all prepare ourselves for the fact that we have a neighbor presently ready to use force to assert its interests."

German newspaper Bild am Sonntag had previously reported that Germany was considering purchasing an Israeli Arrow 3 system. This system would cost €2 billion ($2.2 billion), the newspaper reported.