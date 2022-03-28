Azerbaijani troops remain deployed on one part of Karaglukh – Artsakh authorities say

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The situation in Artsakh’s line of contact is relatively stable, the Artsakh authorities said.

“In the evening of March 27 and on March 28, as of 12:00, the operative-tactical situation at the entire line of contact, including at the eastern section of the line of contact, is relatively stable, no significant ceasefire violations were recorded,” the official Information Center of Artsakh said in a statement.

It added that the village of Parukh in Askeran region is now under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

According to the Artsakh authorities, thanks to the “courageous efforts of the Artsakh military the Armenian side succeeded in thwarting the Azerbaijani military advance and maintained control over the main part of Mount Karaglukh.”

The Azerbaijani troops remain in positions on one part of Karaglukh.

“Works continue with the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command over returning the Azerbaijani side to its initial positions,” the Artsakh Information Center said.