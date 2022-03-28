Russia highlights observing agreements reached over Nagorno Karabakh – Kremlin spox

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Russia considers it necessary for all parties to observe the previously reached agreements over Nagorno Karabakh, and the question about the possibility of sending an additional contingent of peacekeepers amid growing tensions in the region must be addressed to the Russian defense ministry, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters today, TASS reports.

“That question must be addressed to our military. They are in contact with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides. Now the main thing is to ensure that all sides continue implementing the terms of the respective agreements”, the Kremlin spokesperson said.