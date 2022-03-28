Armenian FM receives Director-General of International Commission on Missing Persons

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received today Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) Kathryne Bomberger, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

The sides praised the productive partnership established between the respective state structures of Armenia and the ICMP. In this context Minister Mirzoyan expressed gratitude to Kathryne Bomberger for the contribution to the process of DNA identification of bodies of Armenian servicemen fallen at the 2020 war.

The sides then discussed the prospects of deepening and expanding the mutual partnership. FM Mirzoyan said Armenia attaches great importance to the need to find out the fates of persons missing after the war, as well as reveal the causes, emphasizing in this respect the cooperation opportunities with the Commission.

Ararat Mirzoyan briefed Kathryne Bomberger on the humanitarian consequences of the 2020 Azerbaijani military aggression against Nagorno Karabakh, particularly stressing the need for the immediate return of Armenian prisoners of war and hostages illegally held in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian FM also presented the situation after the latest incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the village of Parukh of Artsakh.

Taking steps for mitigating the tension and establishing stability in the region was emphasized.