Armenian Minister of Defense, ICMP Director-General discuss issues relating to missing persons of NK wars

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan held a meeting with the delegation led by Kathryne Bomberger, the Director-General of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP).

The Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan also attended the meeting, the Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

Minister of Defense Papikyan expressed satisfaction over the effective cooperation between the ICMP and the relevant organizations of Armenia, expressing hope that the cooperation will be continuous.

The Armenian Defense Minister and the ICMP director discussed a number of issues relating to the coordination of the work aimed at determining the fate of those missing as a result of the First Nagorno Karabakh War and the Second Nagorno Karabakh War.