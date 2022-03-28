Forum of Arts Charles Aznavour officially inaugurated in Montigny-le Bretonneux, France

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, Aznavour Foundation) On March 26, 2022, the Forum of Arts Charles Aznavour was officially inaugurated in Montigny-le-Bretonneux, France. The inauguration ceremony brought together Nicolas Aznavour, co-founder of the Aznavour Foundation; Kristina Aznavour, President of the Foundation; senior officials from the Île-de-France region and the Yvelines department; Lorrain Merckaert, the Mayor of the city, as well as many other guests. The ribbon cutting ceremony was held in the presence of the Senator of Yvelines Michel Laugier, the Mayor Lorrain Merckaert and Nicolas and Kristina Aznavours.

Forum of Arts Charles Aznavour is dedicated to theoretical knowledge, practice and cultural expression by pooling spaces and activities in order to encourage synergies between the 5 artistic disciplines which will now coexist in this center: dance, theater, music, rehearsals, recordings. This new cultural place embodies in itself the ambition to enrich the quality of learning as well as creativity.

This extraordinary and modern space is also equipped with innovative technologies and special systems that will make the learning process much more attractive and effective. The center will offer a large auditorium, a recording studio, as well as studios dedicated to dance, music and theater, several classrooms and rehearsal rooms, and a forecourt designed to host shows "outside the walls". The number of registered students is 1800, and 40 teachers will work with them.

The creation of the Forum of Arts was carried out thanks to the financing of the regional, departmental and municipal councils. The design of this ambitious 3500 m2 building was entrusted to the French architect Dominique Coulon.

The Center was named after Charles Aznavour following a consultation of the residents of the city and the vote of the City Council. The Aznavour family agreed to the naming after a guided tour of the construction site and a presentation of the project by the mayor of Montigny-le-Bretonneux, Lorrain Merckaert.

The Aznavour Foundation, in collaboration with the town hall of Montigny-le-Bretonneux and the “Agence NC - Nathalie Crinière” (specialized in exhibition scenography and interior architecture), worked on the creation of unique installations within this building in order to ensure the presence of the art of Charles Aznavour as motivation for students and visitors of the center. With the same objective, the Aznavour Foundation donated the Double Diamond Disc which had been awarded to Charles Aznavour for more than 2,000,000 copies of albums sold.

“My father would be proud and honored to see this iconic place that bears his vision and his name today. We hope that his “presence” will motivate and inspire generations to come. On behalf of the Aznavour family and on behalf of the Aznavour Foundation, I would like to thank from the bottom of my heart all those who have contributed to the realization of this project. The Aznavour Foundation will of course continue its cooperation with the Forum of Arts in future, organizing different events together”, mentioned Nicolas Aznavour during his speech.