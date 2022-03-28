FM Mirzoyan, French Ambassador discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh following invasion of Azerbaijani army

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan received Ambassador of France to Armenia Anne Louyot on March 28.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the meeting focused on the situation in Nagorno Karabakh following the invasion of the Azerbaijani armed forces. Ararat Mirzoyan considered inadmissible the continuous provocations by Azerbaijan against the civilian population of Nagorno Karabakh, aggressive actions, attempts to deliberately disrupt the normal operation of vital infrastructure.

Minister Mirzoyan highlighted the appropriate and targeted response of the international community to the situation, aimed at the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the territory of Nagorno Karabakh and the de-escalation of the situation.