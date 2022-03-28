FM Mirzoyan highlights international community’s call for de-escalation in NK in a meeting with US Ambassadaor

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

As ARMENPRESS was inmformed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the meeting focused on the situation over the incursion of Azerbaijani armed forces into the village of Parukh in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as the ongoing provocations against the civilian population of Artsakh and the deliberate disruption of the normal operation of vital infrastructure.

Appreciating the assessment of the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan by the United States, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the need to take active steps to de-escalate the situation, highlighted the need for the international community to consistently address the problem.