UN Secretary General instructs to discuss humanitarian ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres said that he has instructed his deputy Martin Griffiths to study with stakeholders the possibility of concluding a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports TASS agency informed.

"I have instructed Martin Griffiths to immediately study the possibility of a humanitarian ceasefire agreement in Ukraine and preparations with the parties," Guterres told reporters.

Guterres expressed hope that the parties will show good will to reach an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire. The Secretary-General stated that he does not believe in the possibility of the conflict over Ukraine turning into a nuclear conflict.