Russian peacekeepers call in backup troops to stop Azerbaijani advance in Artsakh's Parukh village

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh said it was calling in reserve forces in order to thwart the Azerbaijani military advance in Parukh village.

“On March 24, the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the line of contact between the sides in the Parukh settlement, violating clause 1 of the trilateral statement. The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent made a decision to deploy reserve forces to thwart the further advance of the Azerbaijani troops. At this moment the settlement is under the control of the Russian peacekeepers,” the Russian peacekeeping mission said in a statement published on social media. It also published photos showing its troops.

On March 24-25 the Azerbaijani troops attacked Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) military positions and invaded the Parukh village.

Azeri drone strikes killed 3 Artsakh troops and wounded 15 others.