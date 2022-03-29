LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-03-22

LONDON, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 March:

The price of aluminum up by 0.25% to $3614.00, copper price up by 0.72% to $10341.00, lead price up by 0.79% to $2369.00, nickel price down by 7.79% to $32725.00, tin price up by 0.65% to $42556.00, zinc price up by 0.52% to $4087.50, molybdenum price stood at $42615.30, cobalt price stood at $82000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.