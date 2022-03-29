OSCE Chairman-in-Office to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Poland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau will visit Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan from 29 March to 1 April for meetings with high-level officials, the OSCE said in a statement.

In Armenia, Rau will meet with President Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

In Georgia, Minister Rau will meet with President Salome Zourabichvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and First Deputy Chairman of the Parliament Giorgi Volski.

During his visit to Azerbaijan, he will meet with President Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

The trip will focus on promoting peaceful cooperation, dialogue, and stability in the South Caucasus region.