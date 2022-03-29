Russia hopes for de-escalation in Nagorno Karabakh based on 2020 November 9 trilateral statement

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia hopes that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh will de-escalate based on the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS News Agency.

“We hope that it will all be resolved within the framework of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders,” Rudenko said.