Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Russia hopes for de-escalation in Nagorno Karabakh based on 2020 November 9 trilateral statement

Russia hopes for de-escalation in Nagorno Karabakh based on 2020 November 9 trilateral statement

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Russia hopes that the situation in Nagorno Karabakh will de-escalate based on the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told TASS News Agency.

“We hope that it will all be resolved within the framework of the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement of the Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders,” Rudenko said.

 

 

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]