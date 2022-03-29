Canada to call for improvements to global air investigation rules

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Canada is expected to call on Tuesday for improving global rules governing air accident investigations, telling a virtual safety forum that such changes are needed in cases like the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian jetliner, Reuters reported citing a government source.

Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra is to tell the Safer Skies forum that the rules need reform in cases where the main country investigating a crash caused or participated in the downing of the aircraft, the source said, according to Reuters.