Armenian President, Dutch Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of the Netherlands to Armenia Nico Schermers, the Presidential Office said.

The Ambassador congratulated the President of Armenia on election, wishing a productive work.

In his remarks President Khachaturyan highlighted the further expansion of the Armenian-Dutch friendly relations and bilateral cooperation.

The sides exchanged ideas about deepening the cooperation and implementing joint projects in different areas, including economy, education, science and new technologies.