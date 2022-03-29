Armenian, Georgian FMs meet in Tbilisi

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani took place in Tbilisi, the foreign ministry said.

The ministers discussed the current agenda of the bilateral cooperation in various sectors, as well as the current situation in the region.

During his visit to Tbilisi the Armenian FM will also have a meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.