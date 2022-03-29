Armenian President, Kazakh Ambassador exchange ideas about bilateral partnership
17:40, 29 March, 2022
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. President Vahagn Khachaturyan received today Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev, the Presidential Office said.
Ambassador Imanbayev congratulated Vahagn Khachaturyan on election, wishing a productive work.
The meeting sides exchanged ideas about the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.
Issues relating to regional security and stability were also touched upon.
